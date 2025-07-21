Muslim leaders must stand against Israeli genocide in Gaza: Iran parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has urged leaders of Islamic countries to break the Israeli-imposed siege on Gaza and end the dangerous era of silence and indifference toward the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the besieged enclave.

In a message posted in Arabic on his official X account on Sunday, Qalibaf warned that the people of Gaza are facing the largest genocide in modern history. He said the Zionist regime, as a criminal apartheid entity, is seeking to wipe out the entire population of Gaza by means of starvation.

The parliament speaker called on Muslim rulers to act immediately in support of the Palestinian people, stressing that it is their moral and religious duty to respond decisively. He said it was time for Islamic countries to rise up, end their passivity, and confront the ongoing tragedy.

His comments come amid growing international concern over famine conditions in Gaza, with aid organizations warning of starvation, particularly among children, due to the total blockade on food, water, and medical supplies. Iran has repeatedly criticized Western governments and some Muslim states for their complicity in Israel’s crimes through silence and inaction.