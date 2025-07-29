‘21st-century Nazis’ must be stopped, says Iran parliament speaker at Geneva conference

TEHRAN — Speaking at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, warning that the world is witnessing the rise of “21st-century Nazis” who must be stopped before humanity is engulfed by a tide of injustice.

Addressing the session titled “Upholding International Law and the UN Charter to Ensure Global Peace and Security,” Qalibaf declared:

“What is happening in Gaza is not a regional issue—it is a global alarm. We are witnessing a genocide, carried out by an apartheid regime with chilling precision. This modern-day Nazism must be stopped.”

Citing a detailed account of destruction and suffering in Gaza, Qalibaf compared the atrocities to the darkest moments of 20th-century history and emphasized that the root causes of the crisis must be urgently addressed by the international community.

Qalibaf described Gaza as a “killing field,” saying the enclave no longer resembles a functioning society but rather a site of mass extermination. He referenced UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s report “The Anatomy of a Genocide” to support claims that Israel has adopted policies aimed at the total erasure of the Palestinian people.

“Over 70% of homes have been destroyed, hospitals and schools lie in ruins, and tens of thousands are buried under rubble,” he said. “These are not statistics—they are human lives and dreams extinguished.”

Qalibaf accused Israeli snipers of deliberately targeting children, and said hunger is being used as a weapon. “This is not war—it is the systematic use of terror against a besieged people.”



Citing the UN report “Beyond What Human Beings Can Endure,” Qalibaf highlighted widespread sexual violence as another weapon used against Palestinians. He said such atrocities align with broader efforts to enact a “colonial eradication” and ethnic cleansing.

He also criticized international institutions for failing to act decisively. “The ICJ and ICC have issued rulings and warrants, yet these decisions remain symbolic,” he said, pointing to the continued impunity of Israeli leadership.

Qalibaf strongly criticized the U.S., UK, France, and Germany for what he described as their enabling silence. “When a senior Israeli official refers to Palestinians as ‘human animals’ and the world says nothing, it legitimizes genocide,” he said. “The West’s continued support—military, political, and media—is the oxygen that fuels this apartheid regime.”

Turning to Iran’s own experience, Qalibaf referenced the June 13 Israeli attack on Iranian territory, which he said was carried out with U.S. support. The strikes, he claimed, targeted peaceful nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure, killing more than 1,100 people, including 14 scientists and dozens of women and children.

“These attacks violated every principle of international law and UN Charter Article 2,” Qalibaf stated. “Even Evin Prison and hospitals were not spared.”

Iran’s response, he said, was a measured act of self-defense and forced the Israeli regime to request a ceasefire.

“We did not rely on hollow resolutions. We responded with strength, and our deterrence worked,” he said. “It was a message to the world: only resistance can stop modern fascism.”

In closing, Qalibaf issued a stark warning: “The crimes in Gaza are not isolated—they are a global warning. If the Nazis of today are not stopped, their crimes will spread beyond Palestine.”

He called on the international community to act urgently before history delivers its judgment.