Muslim world must stand against Isreal’s genocide in Gaza: Iran Parliament Speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has called on the Muslim world to close ranks in solidarity with the Palestinian people, as Israel’s war in Gaza continues to claim thousands of lives.

Speaking after Friday prayers at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque—where he was attending the 19th high-level session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC)—Qalibaf urged Muslims to unite against what he described as an ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“It is our Islamic duty to stand together in the face of global arrogance and prevent what is now the largest genocide in modern history,” he said.

Qalibaf stressed that the people of Gaza—particularly children, women, and the sick—are looking to the Muslim world for support. “They expect us to be their voice and not abandon them in these dire times,” he added.

Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Since then, at least 53,010 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed, and over 119,998 others injured. Despite the staggering toll, Israel has reportedly failed to achieve its stated military goals.

A ceasefire brokered with terms accepted by Hamas began on January 19, but Israel broke the truce on March 2 by cutting off humanitarian aid. Weeks later, it resumed airstrikes and reintroduced ground forces into the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf condemned the Israeli regime for blocking access to vital medical supplies in Gaza, where, he noted, children now fear death not only from bombs, but also from hunger, thirst, and disease.

He referenced the words of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, who once called on Muslims to confront the “cancerous tumor” of Israel—an appeal that Qalibaf said still resonates strongly today.

The speaker reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, stating that no amount of pressure or threat will deter the Iranian nation from standing by the oppressed people of Gaza.