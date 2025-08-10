Tehran to host applied geophysics conference on oil exploration in mid-Oct.

TEHRAN – Iran will hold the 7th Conference on Applied Geophysics in Oil Exploration on October 15, organized by the National Iranian Geophysics Society (NIGS) and the Exploration Directorate of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The event will focus on advanced geophysical methods for oil and gas exploration, the use of artificial intelligence and data mining in exploration geophysics, integrated exploration techniques, and technologies for acquiring and processing geophysical data.

Other topics include oil exploration in unconventional environments, new technologies for deepwater and deep-sea exploration, the role of geophysics in reducing exploration risks, renewable energy applications, and emerging uses of geophysics.

The program will feature technical sessions, research paper presentations, keynote speeches by leading domestic and international experts, an exhibition of industrial and technical equipment, and training workshops for students and industry professionals.

Interested participants can register by September 10 via www.geooilconf.ir. All accepted papers will be indexed in the Civilica conference database and assigned a Civilica Object Identifier (COI). Selected papers will also be indexed in the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) free of charge.

