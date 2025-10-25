Audiobook of Vahid Yaminpour’s travelogue to Japan released

TEHRAN- The audio version of the Iranian writer Vahid Yaminpour’s travelogue to Japan, “The Kannushi of the Jinja Temple,” has been released in Tehran.

Narrated by Yaminpour, the audiobook has been produced by Samava, an Iranian institute that produces audiobooks, Mehr reported on Friday.

Yaminpour was invited to Japan to participate in the Hiroshima Peace Exhibition, alongside a group of artists, including Maziar Miri and Parviz Parastui. This travelogue is the result of that journey.

During his travels, he encountered people who live with dignity and authenticity, witnessing how contemporary samurais strive to preserve their traditions. He also observed how Japanese women, despite living in a patriarchal society, maintain their grace and integrity with elegance and nobility.

Yaminpour meticulously analyzes the events surrounding him, from Dubai Airport to the airplane and across various cities in Japan. In this book, he delves into the history, geography, culture, and religion of the land, aiming to provide readers with an authentic understanding of the Land of the Rising Sun, rather than relying on local myths about Japan.

In one part of the book, he asserts, "The further you travel to the East, the brighter a ray of sunlight embeds itself in the human soul."

