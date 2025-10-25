Iran, China, and Russia notify IAEA of end to UN Resolution 2231 oversight

TEHRAN – Iran, China, and Russia have jointly informed the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and related reporting on Iran’s nuclear activities have officially ended.

In a post on X on Friday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced that the ambassadors and permanent representatives of the three countries had sent a letter to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Gharibabadi noted that this letter followed a similar communication the three nations sent earlier to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, formally declaring the termination of Resolution 2231 on October 18.

According to the Iranian official, the latest letter reiterated that all provisions of Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2025, and condemned the “illegal” attempt by Britain, France, and Germany to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism for reinstating UN sanctions.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the expiration of the resolution also marks the end of the IAEA Director General’s mandate to report on verification and monitoring activities related to Resolution 2231 and the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He explained that under a December 15, 2015 IAEA Board of Governors resolution, the agency’s monitoring mandate was set to continue for ten years after the JCPOA’s adoption or until the IAEA concluded that Iran’s nuclear program was entirely peaceful—whichever came first.

“Therefore, as of October 18, 2025, this matter is automatically removed from the Board of Governors’ agenda, and no further action is required,” Gharibabadi stated.

Tehran has consistently rejected the European trio’s invocation of the snapback mechanism, calling it “illegal,” “null and void,” and a “fabricated concept.”

On October 18, Iran announced the lifting of all remaining UN restrictions on its nuclear program, citing the expiration of Resolution 2231.

Iran’s nuclear program and economy have come under sustained pressure since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions under its “maximum pressure” policy. Despite these challenges, Tehran has sought to adapt through expanded trade with Asian and regional partners, non-dollar transactions, and increased domestic production.