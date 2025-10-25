Araghchi congratulates Kazakhstan on National and Republic Day

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a message of congratulations to his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, on October 25 — Kazakhstan’s National and Republic Day.

In his message, Araghchi extended his “sincere congratulations” to the government and people of Kazakhstan, describing them as a “friendly and brotherly nation.” He expressed hope that the two countries’ close ties and cooperation will continue to expand across all sectors.

Iran and Kazakhstan have long maintained strong relations, particularly in energy, transport, and trade. Iran’s strategic location provides Kazakhstan with access to southern ports and key trade routes, including the International North–South Transport Corridor, while Kazakhstan serves as a gateway to Central Asia.

Both countries are also linked through the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The bloc comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, with Iran, Uzbekistan, and Cuba holding observer status. In December 2023, Iran and the EAEU signed a free trade agreement, which came into effect in May 2025 after ratification by all member states. The deal eliminated tariffs on about 87% of traded goods, boosting Iran’s exports to EAEU members by 20% in the previous Iranian calendar year (ending March 19), surpassing $2 billion.