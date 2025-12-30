Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, dies at 80

TEHRAN — Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister and a central figure in the nation’s politics for more than three decades, passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Dhaka. She was believed to be 80. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which she led, confirmed her death without disclosing a cause.

Ms. Zia served three terms as prime minister between 1991 and 2006, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Bangladesh’s democratic journey. She was the widow of former president Ziaur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1981. Her long-standing political rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, shaped the country’s political landscape for years.

In her later years, Ms. Zia faced serious health challenges and legal proceedings that led to periods of imprisonment and house arrest. Following political changes last year, several cases against her were dropped, though she remained critically ill until her passing. She is survived by her son, Tarique Rahman, who currently leads the BNP.

Iran’s embassy statement

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka issued a condolence message, extending sympathy to the government and people of Bangladesh, as well as to the leadership and members of the BNP.

“Begum Khaleda Zia was a prominent national leader who played a significant role in the political history of Bangladesh and made notable contributions to democratic governance and public life throughout her career. During her tenure as Prime Minister, Bangladesh maintained constructive and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on mutual respect and cooperation. The Embassy conveys its deepest sympathy to her family, including her son Mr. Tarique Rahman, as well as to her colleagues and supporters, and wishes peace to her departed soul.”