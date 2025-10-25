Iranian 3D animated feature film “Yooz” to go on screen in Canada

TEHRAN – The Iranian 3D animated feature film “Yooz” written and directed by Reza Arzhangi will be screened in York Cinema in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, on November 2.

A production of Soureh Cinema Organization, the animation will have its international premiere in Richmond Hill and is set to be screened in other Canadian cities too, Mehr reported.

The animation tells the story of a Persian cheetah raised in New York. Although adapted to city life, he struggles with a deep sense of displacement. Over time, it feels a profound sense of alienation and begins to yearn for its homeland. Therefore, he embarks on a challenging journey back to Iran in search of its roots and true identity, facing both natural and inner obstacles, and realizes that returning home is not just a physical journey — it’s a cultural and spiritual one.

The narrative highlights themes of environmental awareness, the preservation of endangered species, and the importance of cultural identity.

Having been released in Iranian cinemas since September 24, “Yooz” has set a new record for the highest single‑day audience for a children’s film in Iran’s cinema history, attracting 70,000 viewers on October 8, concurrent with the National Children’s Day.

Previously, the record was held by “Woolina and the No Birds” with 51,000 viewers, followed by “Smart Kid” with 49,000 viewers.

