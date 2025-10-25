What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Mehdi Nabavi is on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery. The exhibit named “Thingness” will run until November 4 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Ali Reza are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibition runs until October 31 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* Shohreh Amirahmadi is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Closed Room” will run until November 4 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Narges Simchi are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “In Line with Phenomena” will be running until November 3 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* An exhibition of paintings by Khosro Shahrokni is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Dancing Flowers” will run until October 31 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Mohammadreza Mousavi is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Colors in the Shadow” will run until November 4 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Mohammad Ali Saeidi in an exhibition named “Iranian Garden”.

The exhibit will be running until November 3 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Hoor Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farah Abolqasem.

The exhibition will be running until November 21 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Erfan Mojib is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Shortcut to Stories” will be running until November 4 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Bamdad Rezvanian in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Among the Branches” will run until November 7 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

