Iranian students shine at YISF, WICO 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian students continued to showcase their excellence at international competitions by winning medals at the Yakutia International Science Fair (YISF) and the World Invention Creativity Olympics (WICO).

YISF was held in Yakutsk, Russia, from July 6 to 9. The event brought together 129 teams from 10 countries, participating in two different categories.

The first category included mathematics, computer science, and information technology, and the second one involved physics, astronomy, and engineering.

In the second category, Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnejad ranked first for their project titled ‘EcoNet Bin: AI-Driven Waste Segregation with IoT-Enabled’.

‘Protecting Curious Little Minds: A Smart Child Safety Solution with IoT and Image Processing’ was the name of the project presented by Moeid Rajabi and Helena Rajabi, who secured second place.

Artin Radmatin, Baran Bahman, Mohammad-Hossein Ezzati, Niki Abtahi, Sarina Nosrati, and Baran Derakhshandeh won third place for ‘Evaluation of the effect of using magnetic gear in improving the performance of process systems based on mechanical gear’.

Also, Zhina Aminorroaya-Karladani managed to grab the special prize for her project, ‘UVGuard Grooming Brush’.

In the first category, Artin Salari and Amir-Abbas Kavosi Amin ranked second for ‘Smart Glasses for the Blind with Real-Time Object Detection.

Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi came in third for their project titled ‘CommuniMate SmartApp: An Innovative Solution for Deaf Communication’.

WICO is a global platform for inventors to showcase their talents, explore new ideas, and gain recognition.

The 14th WICO was held from July 17 to 19 at Seoul National University of Education in South Korea. Hosted by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA), the 2025 edition gathered 313 teams from 28 countries, creating a global platform to share advancements in science, technology, and invention.

Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi claimed the gold medal for building a humanoid robot called NannyBot to manage children’s activities using the Internet of Things.

Matin Hayati’s project, ‘automatic analysis and display of EEG signals for seizure prediction using frequency band analysis’, and Raman Nafarieh’s project titled ‘studying the effect of plant nanogels on skin cancer cells’ grabbed the silver medals.

Recent achievements

The Iranian team, consisting of four high-school students, grabbed two silver medals and two bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held from August 2 to 9 in Beijing, China.

Arash Yousefnejad and Ali Shayan claimed the silver medals, while Parsa Golestani and Radin Rahmani-Nodehi won the bronze medals, IRIB reported.

Iran won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the Eighth International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, which was held from July 20 to 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. This year, 68 countries participated in the IEO.

Four Iranian students clinched three gold medals and a silver medal at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025), which was held from July 19 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, ranking second among 81 countries, up from third in 2024.

Five Iranian students secured silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad, ranking 11th globally.

Held from July 18 to 24 in Paris, the IPhO 2025 brought together 440 candidates from over 90 countries.

Iran grabbed two gold medals, three silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025), held from July 10-20 in Australia.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal and Mehdi Aqajanloo grabbed gold medals, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, Mohammad-Sajad Memari, and Amir-Hossein Zarei secured silver medals, while Parsa Tajallaei won a bronze.

The team had ranked second in the 3rd International Mathematics Summer Camp (IMSC) held in Beijing, China, from June 20 to July 12, 2025.

Attending the second International Mathematics Olympiad for high school students in Turkmenistan, Iranian students managed to win seven bronze medals. The event was held from April 21 to 26.

More than 230 talented students from 15 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Armenia, Bulgaria, Nepal, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Qatar, and Turkmenistan, took part in the competition.

