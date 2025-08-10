Iran’s polymer production capacity hits 9m tons

TEHRAN – Iran’s polymer production capacity has reached about 9 million tons per year, the managing director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said on Sunday.

Hassan Abbaszadeh made the remarks during the 19th Iran Plast International Exhibition, calling it one of the country’s most important specialized events in the petrochemical sector with a policy-oriented approach aimed at strengthening and empowering the downstream value chain.

