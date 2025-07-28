War veteran’s martyrdom marks 1,065 lives lost in Israeli war against Iran

TEHRAN – Ali Kabari, a Basiji fighter severely wounded during Iran’s defensive operations against the Israeli regime’s 12-day aggression, has succumbed to his injuries after a 42-day struggle.

His martyrdom on Monday elevates the death toll from Israel’s U.S.-backed offensive to 1,065 confirmed martyrs, as reported by the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation.

Kabari sustained critical wounds during intense fighting in mid-June in Kashan, located in Isfahan Province.

Despite extensive medical efforts, the depth of his injuries proved fatal.

The broader context of his martyrdom traces to the Israeli regime’s June 13 assault that assassinated military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes, including the bombardment of Israel’s strategic sites and the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar, compelled a ceasefire by June 24.