Vahdat Hall to host commemorative event, celebrating Iran’s resilience 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Vahdat Hall will be hosting a literary and artistic event on Sunday to commemorate the martyrs of the Israeli regime's 12-day war against Iranian soil and to honor the heroic saga of the Operation True Promise 3.

The event titled “Recite about Iran" aims to showcase Iran’s cultural and artistic heritage through poetry and music, Mehr reported on Friday.

Prominent Iranian poets and musicians will participate at the event, delivering poetry recitations and performing with the IRIB symphonic orchestra, the report added.

Organized through the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans of the Islamic Revolution, the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, the Astan Quds Razavi Organization, and the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Values, the event will highlight national resilience and cultural pride.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

SAB/