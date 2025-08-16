Tehran to play host to 16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition

TEHRAN – The 16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition is scheduled to be held in Tehran from November 2 to 5, aiming to commercialize nanotechnology products, facilitate the presence of knowledge-based companies in international arenas, and boost their ties with research centers, investors, and leading companies.

The exhibition will particularly showcase innovations and cutting-edge technologies in various fields such as industry, medicine, agriculture, energy, environment, civil engineering, transportation, textiles, and high-tech equipment, IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of the event, various specialized meetings and business-to-business negotiations will be held, and innovative ideas will be introduced with the participation of technology experts, researchers, investors, and industrialists to help share knowledge and technology, identify market needs, and establish international connections.

Nanotechnology achievements

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The country’s investment in nanotechnology research and development, as well as the increase in scientific publications and sales of nanotech products, proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field, producing and exporting products to different countries across the world.

Access to domestic resources, competitive prices compared to Western countries, and high production of raw nano-materials, nano-catalysts, and advanced equipment, as well as geographical proximity to target markets in neighboring countries, reduced transportation costs, and political and trade relations have made Iran a major manufacturer of nanotechnology products in the region and even some global markets.

Having published a total of 4,615 articles in the top 25 percent of journals (Q1 journals) in 2024, Iran is placed among the top ten countries in publishing nanotechnology articles, ranking 12th in h-index for nano-articles in the world.

China, the U.S., and India, with 86,924, 14,473, and 11,194 articles, respectively, are the top three countries. Iran is atop England (4,360), Japan (4,022), and Spain (3,830) in the ranking, ISNA reported. The Q1 journal index is used to categorize scientific journals based on their impact; it is most commonly used in databases like Scimago Journal Rank (SJR) and Journal Citation Reports (JCR).

The Journal Citation Report (JCR) Impact Factor 2024 has cited 161 Iranian journals, naming five among the world’s most cited in the nanotechnology sector.

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University with an impact factor of 7.9 is placed among the top 25 percent of journals in JCR published by Clarivate Analytics in three categories including Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ranking 34 among 147 top journals; Chemistry, Multidisciplinary, ranking 41 among 239 journals; and Material Science, Multidisciplinary, ranking 88 among 460 top journals.

Journals of International Nano Letters affiliated to Kermanshah Islamic Azad University, Nano-medicine Journal affiliated to Mashhad Medical Science University, Journal of Nanostructures affiliated to Kashan University, and International Journal of Nano Dimension affiliated to Tonekabon Islamic Azad University received an impact factor of 4.0, 1.7, 1.3, and 1.1, respectively, IRNA reported.

So far, ten out of the 12 specialized nanotechnology journals in the country have been indexed in the international Scopus database, of which five have received an impact factor.

MT/MG



