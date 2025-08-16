Iran tourism gems to be highlighted in five intl. fairs

TEHRAN--The CEO of Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) emphasized that one of the missions assigned by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to TACI is to hold Iranian tourism and handicraft exhibitions abroad.

According to ILNA, Mohammad-Hossein Soufi said that this mission has been entrusted to TACI to introduce Iran's culture, history, and civilization to the world and confront Iranophobia through holding tourism and handicraft exhibitions.

He also said that confronting Iranophobia is one of the important goals and serious priorities of TACI, and announced: “This year, we are going to participate in five international exhibitions with the aim of confronting Iranophobia.”

He pointed out that the other goal of participating in overseas fairs is to attract tourists who are interested in traveling to Iran to visit the country’s ancient history directly.

By observing the beauty and civilizational extent of this land, they will come to understand the harmony, synergy, and national cohesion of Iran, and closely observe the development, progress, and prosperity achieved in the country, he added.

He called significant presence in events particularly global fairs as a way to introduce Iran.

Soufi recalled that Iran has taken part in several international fairs abroad last year, adding: “This year, we will participate in at least five international exhibitions in Asia, Europe, neighboring countries and Arab nations to introduce Iran’s history and civilization to the world and confront Iranophobia.”

Currently, the most important mission and goals of TACI, based on its statute, are to translate and convert national driving licenses into international driving licenses, provide transit plates, issue carnet de passage (customs clearance permit) and international ownership certificates, issue international introduction cards, membership in international tourism and automobile organizations, establish Iranian tourism information offices inside and outside the country, establish clubs and recruit members in line with the goals of the association, establish recreational, tourism, cultural, artistic and sports centers, develop and implement educational and research programs, establish scientific and applied training and research centers in line with the goals of the tourism industry, establish and expand vehicle assistance services in order to assist vehicles on urban roads and roads, expand the tourism infrastructures through launching accommodation site in cities, camping, rest stops and establishing necessary coordination and measures in customs offices and other relevant organizations and institutions to facilitate the entry of tourists who are members of an international automobile or tourism club and to assist in clearing and transporting tourist cars from customs to abroad.

On the number of tourists entered the country by their cars or motorcycles during the last year, he said that unfortunately, this information is not available to TACI, and only the Tourism Department or the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) are aware of the statistics.

He added that TACI is only responsible for issuing transit plates, international driving licenses, and vehicle ownership books. “The information on how many tourists have entered the country by car is available to the country's customs, border terminals, and the Tourism Department. Therefore, the center does not have statistics on the number of cars that have entered the country and those that have left Iran.”

TACI is the only authority in Iran who is issuing the vehicle’s Registration Certificate and the vehicle’s Registration Number Plates for the Iranians who travel abroad with their own vehicles. They are issued according to the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

KD

