Fars province, cradle of the Achaemenid Empire, seeks tourism rise

TEHRAN – Iran’s Fars province, home to ancient Achaemenid sites including Persepolis and Pasargadae, recorded 7.4 million tourist visits last year, officials said, as the government steps up efforts to position the region as a leading cultural tourism hub.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has identified Fars as a priority for development, citing its potential to attract both foreign and domestic visitors. The province, once known as Persis, contains UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Pasargadae, the tomb of Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, as well as other cultural gems like Naqsh-e Rostam.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, head of the ministry, said the government is seeking to balance historic preservation with modern tourism growth. “We are dedicated to providing the best conditions for tourists and creating a favorable atmosphere for their experience,” he said in a recent visit to Fars province.

“Our goal is to not only welcome millions of foreign tourists but also to create a sustainable tourism industry that benefits local communities and respects the heritage.”

Tourist arrivals to Fars rose by 48% in Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March-April 2025), the ministry said. During the Nowruz holidays, Pasargadae recorded 14,242 visitors. Officials forecast that the province could host 9 to 10 million foreign tourists by 2025, driven by expanded marketing, infrastructure upgrades, and regional cooperation.

Shiraz, the provincial capital known for its gardens and poets, remains a focal point for cultural travelers. Sites such as the Tomb of Hafez, the Tomb of Sa’di, Eram Garden, and the Atigh Jameh Mosque continue to attract large numbers of visitors alongside Persepolis and Pasargadae.

Authorities said new investment will focus on improving transport links, tourist facilities, and site preservation.

The ministry said it is also promoting Persian cuisine, traditional crafts, and local festivals as part of its strategy to diversify tourism offerings and support community livelihoods.

Fars province, considered the cradle of the Achaemenid Empire, is central to Iran’s cultural diplomacy efforts, officials said. They added that the growth of heritage tourism in the province is expected to contribute to both economic development and the preservation of the country’s historical identity.

