Iranian influencers highlight India’s heritage at Tehran event

TEHRAN – “Iran and India share a timeless heritage, reflected in Bihar’s ancient sites,” the Indian ambassador to Iran said at a recent cultural gathering in Tehran.

The “Meet and Greet” event brought together Iranian cultural enthusiasts and social media influencers, including actor Saber Abar, to celebrate the cultural ties between the two nations.

In his speech, Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth emphasized the deep cultural connections spanning five to six millennia between the two nations, highlighting their shared civilization and heritage.

He also highlighted lesser-known gems such as Bihar province, one of India’s oldest and most historic states. Bihar’s heritage includes sites said to remind visitors of Iran’s Achaemenid Persepolis, featuring a symbol of four lions inspired by the Achaemenid Empire and iconic motifs from Persepolis itself.

It featured short tourism films under the slogan “Incredible India,” showcasing the country’s diverse climate and attractions. Guests were invited to experience the traditional art of henna application, while influencers enjoyed preparing Indian street food together, fostering a hands-on cultural exchange.

As a meaningful takeaway, a book featuring Persian poetry containing references to India, translated into English by the ambassador, was gifted to all attendees.

Guests also took part in a quiz on general knowledge about India, which added an interactive element to the event.

Influencers sampled traditional delicacies such as makhana, samosas, chicken tikka, and arancini rice balls alongside the unique Indian beverage sattu, adding layers of flavor to the cultural journey.

Through their social media posts, the influencers revealed captivating aspects of India, inspiring Iranian audiences to explore the vibrant heritage and tourist destinations of India.

AM