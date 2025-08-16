Mashhad is to host over 6.5 million pilgrims, governor-general says

TEHRAN – Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, is expected to host between 6.5 million and 7 million pilgrims during the last ten days of the Islamic lunar month of Safar, the governor-general of Khorasan Razavi province said.

Gholamhossein Mozaffari, who also heads the province’s pilgrimage services headquarters, said the city was prepared to provide organized and high-quality services to visitors through government resources and public participation.

“Past years’ experiences have provided a reliable foundation for managing Safar travels,” Mozaffari told CHTN on Saturday.

He added that the anticipated number of visitors is about twice the estimated number of Iranians attending Arbaeen ceremonies in Iraq.

The governor said coordination with municipalities, neighboring provinces, and Tehran authorities had been made to ensure infrastructure and facilities were ready for the mass gathering. Authorities have projected more than 850,000 overnight stays during the period, using both public and private accommodation capacity.

Mozaffari noted that hospitality has become a community tradition in Mashhad, with many residents hosting pilgrims in their homes. “This participation is the cornerstone of travel management,” he said.

He emphasized that road safety was a priority, with the police and road authorities implementing new measures. “We hope pilgrims will experience their journeys in peace and with higher quality than in previous years,” he said.

The last ten days of Safar hold special significance for Shia Muslims, coinciding with Arbaeen, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (A.S.) in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. While the primary destination for Arbaeen is Karbala in Iraq, Mashhad has also become a traditional site of pilgrimage during this period.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.), the eighth Shia Imam, which is surrounded by hotels and accommodation centers.

In 2020, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts registered the pilgrimage tradition to Imam Reza’s shrine on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

