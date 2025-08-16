Intl. Exhibition, Conference on Sustainable Cities slated for October

TEHRAN – The third International Exhibition and Conference on Sustainable Cities is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 16 in the Persian Gulf island of Kish.

A sustainable city is a city designed with consideration for the social, economic, and environmental impact (commonly referred to as the triple bottom line), as well as a resilient habitat for existing populations.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 defines it as one that is dedicated to achieving green, social, and economic sustainability, facilitating opportunities that prioritize inclusivity, as well as maintaining sustainable economic growth.

The objective is to minimize the inputs of energy, water, and food, and to drastically reduce waste, as well as the outputs of heat, air pollution (including CO2, methane, and water pollution).

Hence, the exhibition aims to develop smart urban management, sustainable economy, new and renewable energies, green and sustainable transportation, environmental protection, sustainable and smart building, smart government, information and communication equipment and infrastructure, research, innovation, and knowledge-based economy, as well as social sustainability and security.

The event will bring together key stakeholders, urban leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to explore solutions and opportunities in the field of urban sustainability, smart cities, infrastructure development, and green investment.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event will feature specialized panels, networking sessions, and cultural programs, offering a unique platform for dialogue and collaboration.

It will present the latest technological achievements in the field of sustainable and smart industries and cities, promote a sustainable approach in development, and introduce new concepts in the field of structure and sustainable city design, as well as the development of transportation infrastructure.

Iran Smart City

The fifth Iran Smart City international conference was held from October 28 to 30, 2024, in Tehran.

The conference focused on different topics, including smart economy, smart life, smart governance, smart environment, smart transport, and smart transformation.

A smart city is the key to achieving a smart society and sustainable development. Transferring global experiences and exchanging knowledge and expertise can facilitate and accelerate the movement towards the creation of smart cities.

The conference was held with various, high-quality programs and the attendance of domestic and foreign experts as well as practitioners to provide a proper interaction between smart city agents, city managers, industrialists, experts, and knowledge-based centers to complete the smart city puzzle in the country.

