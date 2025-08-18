Sepahan complete signing of Enzo Crivelli

TEHRAN – French forward Enzo Vito Gabriel Crivelli joined Iran’s Sepahan football club on Sunday.

Crivelli, 30, played Swiss club Servette last season.

He started his playing career in 2013 in Bordeaux and has also played in Bastia, Angers, İstanbul Başakşehir, Kaen, and Saint-Étienne.

Crivelli has also represented the France U20 and U21 football teams.

Sepahan parted ways with French forward Wissam Ben Yedder at the end of last season and completed the signing of Crivelli.

Sepahan are strengthening for the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two, where the Iranian side are drawn in Group C along with Al Hussein of Jordan, Indian Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Turkmenistan’s Ahal.