NIOPDC reports 7% rise in daily gasoline supply

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said daily gasoline distribution has risen about seven percent in the current year, reaching a record of more than 200 million liters in a single day.

Keramat Veis-Karami, managing director of NIOPDC, told Shana that average daily gasoline distribution since the beginning of the year has been around 130 million liters. That compares with 122 million liters per day in the same period a year earlier.

He noted that Iran has recently registered new consumption records. The previous peak of 164 million liters was set on March 19, 2024, but the highest figure so far came on June 12 this year, when daily distribution surpassed 200 million liters amid heightened tensions following Israeli strikes.

