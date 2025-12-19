Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza prevents recovery of bodies

Israel killed four Palestinian civilians, including a woman, as a result of a series of airstrikes carried out by warplanes targeting the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, WAFA reported Friday.

Civil defense and ambulance crews were unable to retrieve the bodies due to the intensity of the bombardment and the dangerous conditions at the targeted sites.

Earlier on Friday, in ongoing violations of the October 10 ceasefire, Israeli forces carried out a series of air and artillery strikes on the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.