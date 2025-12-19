Iran’s Ilam, Iraq’s Karbala discuss joint tourism exhibition

TEHRAN - Iranian and Iraqi officials have reached an initial agreement to hold a joint handicrafts and tourism exhibition in Iraq, Ilam’s cultural heritage chief said, following talks between provincial authorities.

Farzad Sharifi, director general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts of Ilam province, said the agreement was reached during a visit by Ilam’s governor-general and an accompanying delegation to Iraq, Miras Aria reported on Thursday.

Sharifi said the Ilam delegation met with the governor-general of Karbala to discuss expanding cultural and tourism cooperation between the two provinces.

He said it was agreed, at the request of the Ilam governor-general, that a specialized exhibition focusing on Ilam’s handicrafts and tourism capacities would be held in Iraq in the near future, a proposal that was welcomed by the Iraqi side.

Sharifi said the governor-general of Karbala pledged full cooperation and the use of available facilities to ensure the exhibition is held, adding that the event would help introduce Ilam’s cultural, tourism and handicrafts sectors internationally.

He said the exhibition could support cultural diplomacy, strengthen bilateral ties and create economic opportunities for artists and tourism operators in Ilam.

Ilam province is located in southwestern Iran along the Zagros mountain range and shares a 425-kilometre border with Iraq. It borders Khuzestan province to the south, Lorestan to the east and Kermanshah to the north. The province has economic potential in agriculture, energy, transport corridors, tourism and cultural activities.

AM