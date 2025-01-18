Landmark Iran-Russia treaty paves way for enhanced bilateral ties: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted the 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia and described its wide-ranging scope, which includes trade, investment, energy, transportation, and tourism.

He expressed hope that with such a foundation in the relations between the two countries, the economic, cultural, and political relations between Iran and Russia will proceed more easily and in a better framework from now on.

Araghchi noted that the treaty also incorporates cultural exchange, judicial cooperation, and strengthened parliamentary ties, setting the stage for improved bilateral relations.

The landmark agreement was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit in Moscow on Friday.

President Putin hailed the treaty as a "breakthrough" and expressed optimism about the ambitious tasks outlined within it.

Russia-Iran pact an example of relations between equal states: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in comments to Mayak radio, highlighted the treaty’s broader implications. "It sets an example of how nations can constructively build relations based on equality and sovereignty," he said. Lavrov reiterated the importance of mutual respect in fostering partnerships that withstand external pressures.

President Putin described President Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow as a significant opportunity to explore comprehensive cooperation. He emphasized the ambitious nature of the agreement, predicting that it would give new momentum to the partnership in all directions.

"This agreement provides a solid foundation for cooperation across all areas and will significantly enhance our partnership," he stated. Russian Foreign Minister added that the treaty serves as a model for relations between sovereign, equal states, praising its emphasis on mutual respect and shared goals.

A pivotal step in the evolving global order: Dugin

The significance of the treaty was further emphasized by Russian political thinker Alexander Dugin, who described it as a pivotal step in the evolving global order. Dugin praised the formalization of the alliance, stating that it marks a decade of progress in Iran-Russia relations. He outlined three key areas of focus: economic collaboration, regional engagement, and international cooperation.

According to Dugin, the treaty aims to establish a unique security framework that promotes mutual trust while maximizing opportunities. Proposals include potential Russian military bases in southern Iran and Iranian economic activities in the Arctic.

"The North-South Corridor, a trade route linking Russia to international waters through Iran, is a cornerstone of this agreement," Dugin said, highlighting its potential to reshape Eurasian connectivity and counter Western sanctions.

Dugin also noted the cultural and geopolitical alignment between the two nations, describing their shared rejection of global hegemony as a foundation for deeper cooperation. "This partnership is a step toward building a multipolar world order," he concluded.

The treaty's signing was lauded by both nations as a historic milestone. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called it an "unprecedented agreement," underscoring its depth and scope.