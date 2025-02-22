Russian FM Lavrov to visit Tehran in coming days

TEHRAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to travel to Tehran in the coming days for crucial talks covering bilateral, regional, and international concerns, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The discussions, scheduled for Tuesday, will focus on a wide range of topics and deepen ongoing consultations between Russia and Iran on mutual interests and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, stated on Saturday that Lavrov’s visit is a continuation of regular exchanges between the two countries, which have been allies for years despite facing significant pressure from Western sanctions. "The visit will take place within the framework of ongoing dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation on bilateral relations and international developments," Baqaei said.

Lavrov is expected to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, along with other senior Iranian officials. Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow, confirmed the one-day visit, emphasizing that the meetings will cover a broad spectrum of issues relating to mutual interests and global challenges. These talks come at a time of increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continuing to dominate international discussions.

This visit follows Lavrov's last trip to Iran in October 2023, when he attended a meeting of the 3+3 cooperation format. The gathering included the three South Caucasus countries—Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan—along with Russia, Turkey, and Iran, focusing on regional cooperation.

As strategic partners, Iran and Russia have continued to bolster their relationship across various sectors, particularly in the face of Western sanctions that have only strengthened their resolve to collaborate. In 2001, the two countries signed a long-term cooperation agreement, known as the Treaty of the Foundation of Mutual Relations and the Principles of Cooperation, which was initially set for ten years but extended twice and is now valid until 2026.

In January 2024, Iran and Russia took another step toward deepening their alliance with the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin both hailed the agreement as a significant milestone in their long-term cooperation, describing it as a new chapter in the two nations' evolving partnership.

This visit comes amid heightened global tensions, particularly with the ongoing U.S.-Russia negotiations over the war in Ukraine. Some analysts believe that the scope of these negotiations may also include Iran.

