Tehran's envoy in Moscow celebrates strategic accord approval, vows enhanced cooperation

TEHRAN — Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, met with Alexander Grushko, the Russian deputy foreign minister, on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional, and global relations. They stressed strategic cooperation amid shifting international dynamics.

Grushko briefed Jalali on recent developments in Russia’s relations with Europe and the United States, underscoring the need for regular diplomatic engagement with Iranian counterparts.

The discussion coincided with ongoing Russia-U.S. negotiations over the Ukraine War and precedes the Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Muscat, Oman.

Earlier, during Grushko’s last-month visit to Tehran, he and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, reviewed European and regional issues.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s commitment to expanding ties, stating, “Our relations with Russia are progressing robustly across all domains, and we aim to harness untapped potentials for deeper collaboration.”

‘Duma’s approval of partnership treaty a historic step’

On Friday, Jalali celebrated the Russian State Duma’s ratification of the Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, tweeting in Russian with a Persian proverb: “A good year is known by its spring. This new year began with the signing of our historic treaty, and its approval by Russia’s parliament marks a promising dawn for bilateral ties.”

The treaty, inked during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s January visit to Moscow, establishes a legal framework for long-term cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, and cultural exchange.

It awaits final approval from Iran’s Parliament and Russia’s Federation Council.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged President Pezeshkian’s government to expedite submitting the treaty for legislative review, emphasizing its strategic urgency.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, Deputy Chair of Russia’s Federation Council, confirmed the upper house (Federation Council) will review the pact on April 16, pledging support.

Analysts note the agreement reflects Tehran and Moscow’s shared vision of countering Western hegemony while fostering Eurasian stability.