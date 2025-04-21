Putin signs strategic comprehensive pact with Iran, cementing long-term alliance

TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia on Monday, completing Moscow’s legislative process for the agreement.

The treaty, which elevates bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, was previously approved by both chambers of Russia’s Federal Assembly—the State Duma on April 7 and the Federation Council on April 15.

The document, now published on Russia’s official legal information portal, establishes a long-term framework for cooperation across defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

It was initially signed on January 17, during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Moscow in a ceremony at the Kremlin.

The agreement solidifies Iran and Russia as strategic partners, with both nations emphasizing their commitment to overcoming external challenges through deepened collaboration.

During his recent visit to Moscow, Iran’s Foreign Minister delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to President Putin.

In an interview with RT, he underscored the treaty’s significance, stating, "Iran-Russia relations have never been this close or robust."

"This pact elevates our ties to a strategic level and sends a clear message to the world: our partnership is built for the long term, impervious to short-term disruptions," declared the top diplomat.

The treaty’s activation now hinges on Tehran’s approval.

Araghchi added that Iran’s Parliament is “expected to ratify the treaty in the coming days,” with full implementation anticipated within weeks.

The 20-year pact, renewable by mutual consent, is designed to institutionalize cooperation that has already seen significant growth in recent years.

Analysts view the agreement as a strategic counterweight to Western pressure, with both nations calling it a stabilizing force amid global volatility.

The treaty explicitly rejects "unilateral coercive measures," a nod to U.S.-led sanctions targeting Iran and Russia.

As the pact moves toward implementation, bilateral trade and joint infrastructure projects—including the International North-South Transport Corridor—are expected to accelerate.

The treaty’s ratification marks a defining moment in Iran-Russia relations, setting the stage for a recalibrated geopolitical landscape in Eurasia.