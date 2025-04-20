Vigilant against Western scheme 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi travelled to Moscow on Thursday to deliver the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In remarks to Iran’s national TV, the country’s ambassador to Moscow elaborated on what Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s message included and why it was significant.

“The message from the Leader to Putin was not just a personal communication; it also conveyed a broader message to the international community. In his message, he emphasized that Iran will maintain its relationships with friendly countries,” Kazem Jalali said, adding that in response, Putin highlighted that Moscow's “ties with other nations will not affect its relationship with Iran.”

Iran's foreign policy is grounded in dignity, wisdom, and practicality, Jalali stated. “The country approaches diplomacy in an independent and balanced way with all nations.”

In remarks to Russian media while in Moscow, Iran’s top diplomat highlighted the timing of his visit, which occurred a day before Tehran and Washington participated in indirect nuclear talks in Rome.

“My trip to Moscow today, just one day before the second round of indirect negotiations with the U.S., highlights our commitment to our relationship with Russia,” Araghchi said. “We don’t forget our friends in tough times; we’ve supported them when things got difficult, and it’s only natural that we coordinate our positions now as well.”

The foreign minister said that he believes the relationship between Iran and Russia has never been as strong and close as it is today. “We currently have a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that elevates our ties to a strategic level. We are shaping our economic cooperation with the sanctions in mind, and we’re not waiting for those sanctions to be lifted. Instead, we are actively expanding our relations under these circumstances.”

Politically, the two sides’ consultations are very close, Araghchi noted. “We share similar views on many international issues. While I don’t want to suggest that we agree on everything, there are definitely some differences. Overall, our positions are aligned, and we maintain ongoing communication and coordination.”

West hoping to whittle down Iran-Russia ties

The relationship between Tehran and Moscow has deepened to an unprecedented degree of cordiality, mutual interest, and mutual respect, a situation that is unpleasant for some states, especially in the West, according to Ruhollah Modabber, an expert on Russia.

The analyst believes the West’s main tool in its efforts to decouple the two nations is propaganda. “Fake news is rampant when it comes to Russia and its behavior towards Iran. Some of these pieces are so made-up it’s actually appalling,” he said, adding, “the West tries to draw on historical events and portray Russia as a hostile and reliable force towards Iranians. But the reality could not be more different.”

Modabber explained that Russia has taken many steps in the past few years alone that show Iranians they are genuine about their bilateral ties with Iran. “Russia is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that has publicly called out the U.S. for its war rhetoric against Iran. Also, its parliament recently ratified a Strategic Cooperation Pact that was signed between the two countries back in January. That’s while Iran’s government has yet to turn in the pact for lawmakers’ review, which is not necessarily a good thing.”

For Russia, Iran holds an important position due to its geopolitical traits and historic role in the region, he said.

Modabber belongs to the camp of analysts and experts who believe that instead of giving the Western states more chances to redeem themselves and backtrack their past wrongdoings, Iran should focus on further strengthening its ties with friendly countries like Russia and China. “Today, we have a historic opportunity. Our ties with our friends will only grow firmer, and we should not allow Western states to derail that process.”

