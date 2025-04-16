Russia’s Federation Council approves strategic comprehensive treaty with Iran

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, the Federation Council of Russia approved the Strategic Comprehensive Treaty between Russia and Iran, cementing the growing partnership between the two nations.

The agreement, which was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Moscow in January 2025, outlines a long-term framework for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

According to reports from the Russian news agency TASS, the treaty marks a significant step in strengthening Russia and Iran’s strategic alliance. The agreement aims to foster collaboration in defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transportation, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

The treaty redefines the two countries as strategic partners, setting the stage for a broad expansion of ties that will address mutual concerns and enhance joint efforts in tackling common security threats. Both nations have agreed to exchange intelligence on these security matters and assist one another in case of external aggression, explicitly prohibiting any support for aggressors against the other.

This landmark treaty, following ratification by Iran’s Parliament and Russia’s legislative bodies—the State Duma and the Federation Council—will provide the legal foundation for deepening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

The treaty’s approval comes on the heels of an earlier endorsement by the State Duma on April 9, which solidified the government’s position on this critical international partnership. The treaty encompasses a range of collaborative efforts, from military defense strategies to technological exchanges, underscoring a shared vision of mutual support in challenging international climates.

On the day the treaty was signed, both Russian and Iranian leaders heralded it as a “breakthrough” in their bilateral relations. Russian President Putin praised it as a pivotal document that will guide future cooperation, while Iranian President Pezeshkian called it the beginning of a new chapter in relations between the two countries, spanning all areas of mutual interest.

One of the key features of the treaty is its emphasis on joint development in energy sectors, particularly oil, gas, and peaceful nuclear energy. The agreement also calls for the establishment of an independent payment system, free from external influence, using the national currencies of both nations.

Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, expressed that the treaty would not only enhance bilateral relations but also deepen coordination on global issues. He highlighted the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, including through international parliamentary organizations and the cooperation commission between the State Duma and the Iranian Parliament.

Despite facing intense Western sanctions, Russia and Iran have steadily cultivated closer ties in recent years. This treaty further solidifies their positions as two key allies in a geopolitically volatile region, with both nations seeking to navigate international pressures and preserve sovereignty against external adversaries.