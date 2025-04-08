Russia's Duma ratifies strategic partnership treaty with Iran

TEHRAN – The Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Iran, marking a significant step in the deepening relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

The ratification solidifies a long-term agreement aimed at fostering cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, from defense and security to economics and culture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the treaty for ratification in March, and it was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow in January. The treaty establishes a legal framework intended to guide the long-term development of relations, officially designating Russia and Iran as strategic partners.

The agreement encompasses numerous sectors, including defense cooperation, the fight against terrorism, collaboration in the energy sector, financial integration, transportation infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, agricultural partnerships, and exchange in culture, science, and technology.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized the treaty's importance in strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination on international issues. He also highlighted the specific focus on bolstering interparliamentary ties, both within international parliamentary organizations and through the existing commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The treaty builds upon a history of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia. It is viewed as an upgrade and expansion of their strategic partnership.