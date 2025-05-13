Growing relations of Iran-Russia is ‘win-win situation’, says Kremlin spokesman

TEHRAN – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has hailed the recent session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Committee as a step forward in fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Describing the expanding bilateral ties as a “win-win situation,” Peskov emphasized the positive trajectory of relations and pointed to untapped potential in economic collaboration.

“We assess the outcomes of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee between the two countries as positive,” Peskov said in remarks to Iranian news agency IRNA. “We view our relationship with Iran as one of partnership, and we believe it serves the interests of both sides.”

Despite facing significant international sanctions, Iran and Russia have strengthened their political and economic ties in recent years. Peskov noted that while trade between the two nations is growing, it still falls short of reflecting the full potential of their economic capacities. He called for further efforts to increase trade volume and diversify cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. During the visit, Araghchi delivered a personal message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip was part of ongoing high-level consultations between the two countries, aimed at further cementing their partnership in the face of shared geopolitical challenges.

In April, President Putin and President Pezeshkian signed into law a landmark 20-year strategic cooperation agreement with Iran, originally inked in January. The comprehensive pact provides a legal framework for long-term collaboration in a wide range of fields including defense, energy, industry, agriculture, finance, transport, scientific research, culture, and technology.

A key provision of the agreement focuses on boosting joint investments in oil and gas exploration, as well as advancing peaceful nuclear energy initiatives. The treaty also envisions the creation of an alternative international payment system that bypasses Western financial mechanisms by using the national currencies of both countries.

Amid these developments, speculation has mounted about a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran. Speaking to reporters, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that preparations for the trip are underway, although final details have yet to be announced.

“The trip is under consideration, and coordination is ongoing,” Mohajerani said. “Once all the necessary arrangements have been finalized, the Foreign Ministry will make an official announcement.”

She underscored that the visit, when it takes place, will serve to deepen strategic dialogue between the two countries and provide an opportunity to discuss both regional and international developments. Mohajerani also stressed that any official news regarding the visit should come from the Foreign Ministry to ensure accuracy and avoid speculation.

In a statement carried by Russia’s RIA news agency, Mohajerani reiterated that the plan for Putin’s trip to Tehran is actively being worked out, and that preparations are already in progress.

While the Kremlin has yet to issue a formal confirmation, officials in both capitals appear eager to maintain momentum in the bilateral relationship.