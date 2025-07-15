Kremlin responds to Trump’s 50-day ultimatum

Russia needs time to assess US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose severe sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners if the Ukraine conflict is not resolved within 50 days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

On Monday, the US leader said he was “very, very unhappy” with Russia, warning of “severe” secondary tariffs of up to 100% if no progress in diplomacy is reached soon. Trump, however, left the door open to talks with Moscow, saying that while he is “disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is “not done with him.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov described Trump’s remarks as “quite serious.” “We undoubtedly need time to analyze what was said in Washington. And if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will certainly comment on it,” Peskov said.

