Israel launches strikes on Syrian forces, citing Druze protection

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz announced that they have instructed the occupation military to launch strikes against Syrian government forces, citing attacks on members of the Druze community in Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

The statement claimed that the occupation forces would target "regime forces and weapons that were brought into the Sweida area," alleging violations of what they called a "demilitarization policy" that bars the presence of Syrian military units and weapons in southern Syria.

"Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel, and their familial and historical ties to the Druze in Syria," the statement said.

The occupation authorities framed their actions as a measure to “prevent the Syrian regime from harming them” and to “ensure the demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria.” Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the occupation's Air Force has launched a wave of large-scale attacks on southern Syria.