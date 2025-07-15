Gaza infants' lives at risk amid fuel shortages

Palestinian infants reliant on incubators in Gaza are fighting for their lives amid a critical fuel shortage, exacerbated by Israel’s increasingly stringent blockade on aid and essential supplies, MEE reported.

For several days, hospitals and humanitarian agencies in Gaza have issued urgent appeals for international intervention to secure fuel deliveries, as shortages continue to paralyze vital services for over two million Palestinians.

Multiple healthcare centers have warned that operations may grind to a halt, with Israel maintaining restrictions on fuel entering the besieged territory, further straining an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Mohammed Tabaja, head of the paediatric ward at al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City, said the facility is “100 per cent dependent on the generator”.

His department is responsible for the intensive care of newborns weighing less than 1.5 kilograms, as well as infants suffering from oxygen deprivation and congenital abnormalities, all of whom require uninterrupted electricity.