Guardian Council approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia

TEHRAN – Iran's Guardian Council, the body responsible for ensuring laws align with the country’s principles and the constitution, has officially approved the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia.

The endorsement, announced by spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif, follows the treaty's passage through Iran's Parliament in May, which received overwhelming support with a vote of 192 in favor, 5 opposed, and 2 abstentions.

“The council has reviewed the draft of the long-term partnership treaty with the Russian Federation and confirmed its compliance with both Islamic principles and the Iranian Constitution,” Nazif declared on X.

Signed in mid-January during a visit by then-President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin, the agreement is envisioned as a pivotal step in bolstering bilateral relations. Putin hailed the treaty as a "breakthrough document," while Pezeshkian predicted it would usher in a "new chapter" across all sectors.

The comprehensive partnership encompasses a wide array of cooperative efforts. Specifically, the treaty covers areas such as defense collaboration, energy projects, financial partnerships, enhanced transportation links, industrial cooperation, agricultural ventures, tourism initiatives, cultural exchanges, and advancements in science and technology.

Russia has already completed its ratification process, with both houses of parliament approving the treaty and President Putin signing it into law in April, paving the way for full implementation now that Iran's internal procedures are complete.