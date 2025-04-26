Iran, Russia ink MOU on cell, gene therapy

TEHRAN – The Pediatric Cell and Gene Therapy Research Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Hematological Research Center” of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote scientific cooperation.

The MOU was signed by Maryam Behfar, an official with Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Elena Nikolaevna Parovichnikova, an official with Russian National Research Center for Hematology, on Friday in Russia, in the presence of Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, IRNA reported.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting held from April 22 to 24, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

The signed MOU aims to expand joint research on cell-gene therapy, improve medical knowledge in the two countries, expand science diplomacy, and lay the basis for benefiting from each country’s scientific capacities.

According to the Iranian Oil Ministry, Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, told Iranian delegates at the 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting in Moscow that relations between the two countries are expanding and entering what he described as a “golden era” of cooperation.

Jalali highlighted the recent approval of the Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty by Russia’s Federation Council and State Duma, noting that both countries need each other in different areas.

“We must take concrete steps based on a clear understanding of these mutual needs,” he said.

Tehran, Moscow to expand health ties in line with ‘strategic partnership’

Following the signing of the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, the two countries will boost their cooperation in the health sector.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the agreement during an official ceremony in Moscow on January 17.

As per the agreement, Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, and Hadi Goudarzi, the counselor of the Iranian Embassy in the Russian Federation, highlighted the significance of fostering collaborations in scientific, research, technology, and educational fields.

Establishing a permanent joint committee, launching a university network, holding meetings of the presidents of top medical universities, and developing a platform for Russian students to study in Iran were among key topics suggested to be followed up on.

Under the strategic partnership, the two countries will boost collaborations on organizing state-run health system and managing activities in the health sector, preventing and treating communicable and non-communicate diseases, protecting mother and child health, establishing state regulations on distributing medicines and medical devices, promoting a healthy lifestyle, conducting medical researches, utilizing digital technologies in the healthcare system, and providing professional training to health experts, health ministry website reported.

The two sides will also enhance long-term and constructive relations in higher education, science, technology, and innovation; implement joint scientific and technical projects, and develop interactions among interested educational and scientific institutions.

MT/MG

