Dozens killed at aid site in Gaza, children dying of malnutrition

At least 79 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday dawn in Israeli attacks across Gaza, with dozens of children dying from malnutrition during Israel’s punishing months-long blockade, as ceasefire talks reportedly stall.

Among the victims on Saturday, 14 were killed in Gaza City, four of them in an Israeli strike on a residence on Jaffa Street in the Tuffah area, which injured 10 others.

At least 30 aid seekers were killed by Israeli army fire north of Rafah, southern Gaza, near the one operating GHF site, which rights groups and the United Nations have slammed as “human slaughterhouses” and “death traps”.

According to Al Jazeera’s Mubasher, Israeli forces fired directly at Palestinians in front of the aid distribution center in the al-Shakoush area of Rafah.