BCG 'paid over $1m' for Gaza maritime aid project

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was paid over $1m for advising a private US maritime aid initiative for Gaza that operated outside the traditional United Nations-led system, according to the Financial Times.

The payment coincided with BCG's involvement in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial project accused of undermining humanitarian principles.

Earlier this month, the FT reported that BCG had signed a multimillion-dollar contract to support GHF's operations, including modelling a plan to "relocate" Palestinians from Gaza.

BCG helped design and run the US- and Israeli-backed effort, which aimed to bypass UN aid coordination and replace it with a new system.