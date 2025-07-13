110 civilians slaughtered in Gaza in 24 hours

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime’s military killed and maimed scores of Palestinian civilians within 24 hours.

Palestinian medical sources have confirmed that no fewer than 110 people were killed by the Israel Occupation Force (IOF), the majority of them women and children.

Many of the victims were waiting for aid at distribution points operated by the U.S.-backed so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF), which has been strongly condemned by the United Nations and various international organizations.

The GHF’s distribution mechanism has been denounced as a U.S.-supported Israeli regime strategy to concentrate Palestinian civilians in specific areas of Gaza, where they become target practice for IOF tank shelling, live fire, and drone strikes.

Experts describe the GHF as a cruel initiative designed to instill fear in the Palestinian population, sending a chilling message that even humanitarian aid distribution sites offer no safety.

According to analysts, the Israeli regime’s government objective with the GHF is to pressure Palestinians to flee the enclave, thereby accelerating the attempt to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

The GHF has been widely accused of contributing to the Gaza genocide too.

Regional media sources have cited Palestinian medics who reported that dozens of the victims were children waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid.

IOF warplanes also bombed a building sheltering displaced families in the al-Suwairha area, west of the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The strike killed at least ten Palestinians and left many others with serious to critical injuries.

Additional reports indicate that five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building housing displaced families in western Gaza City.

In separate attacks across Gaza, the IOF killed at least 50 more Palestinians, according to medical sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that, as of Saturday, the total number of civilians killed in the Israeli occupation regime’s genocide since October 2023 has reached 57,882.

The ministry also reported that the number of those injured since the beginning of the genocide has risen to 138,095.

While Palestinian resistance forces continue to inflict casualties on IOF soldiers and blow up Israeli occupation tanks inside Gaza, observers say it is evident that the occupying regime is exacting revenge on Palestinian children.