Gaza civilians killed with commercial drones, probe finds

The Israeli army is weaponizing Chinese-made drones to kill Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, according to an investigation by the Israeli publications 972 Magazine and the Local Call, Al Jazeera reported.

The drones are operated manually by soldiers on the ground to bomb civilians – including children – to force them out of their homes or prevent them from returning to areas where Palestinians have been expelled, the outlets reported on Sunday.

The publications interviewed seven soldiers and officers to produce their findings, they said.

The report was published as criticism of Israel’s plan to set up an internment camp in southern Gaza is growing. Former Israeli Prime Ministers Yair Lapid and Ehud Olmert said it would amount to a “concentration camp” if Palestinians there are not allowed to leave.

“The weaponization of civilian drones to kill and dispossess Palestinians is the latest revelation of the cruelties normalized in Gaza and further evidence of how Israel is trying to forcibly transfer the population to the south of the Strip,” Al Jazeera said.

