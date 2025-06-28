Death toll from hunger among Gaza children rises to 66

Medical sources announced on Saturday that the number of children who have died due to hunger and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has risen to 66, as Israel’s blockade, border closures, and food shortages continue to devastate the civilian population.

Earlier on Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that an average of 112 children are being hospitalized every day in Gaza for treatment related to severe malnutrition since the start of the year, directly linked to the ongoing Israeli siege.

Currently, only 17 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, with no operational hospitals at all in the northern areas or in Rafah in the far south — both of which have suffered intense Israeli bombardment and mass displacement.