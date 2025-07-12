3rd Grand Prize of Iran Contemporary Painting exhibition opens at IAF

TEHRAN – The exhibition of works from the third edition of the Grand Prize of Iran Contemporary Painting officially opened on Friday at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF).

The event, organized in collaboration with the Iranian Painters’ Association and Saman Insurance Company, is currently underway across the galleries of the IAF, Mehr reported on Saturday.

In the call for entries, 170 artists participated with over 4,500 artworks. The submitted pieces were reviewed and selected by a jury comprising Shahryar Ahmadi, Rozita Sharafjahan, and Amir Naseri, the report added.

The third edition of the Grand Prize of Iran Contemporary Painting will run until July 20 in Momayyez, Nami, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter galleries at the IAF.

Iranian contemporary painting is a vibrant and dynamic art scene that reflects the rich cultural heritage and modern influences shaping the country today. Artists in Iran blend traditional techniques and motifs with innovative approaches, creating works that are both rooted in history and forward-looking.

This fusion results in a diverse array of styles, from abstract and conceptual art to figurative and expressive works, showcasing the country’s artistic versatility. Contemporary Iranian painters often explore themes such as identity, social change, spirituality, and political issues, using their art as a platform for dialogue and reflection.

Over the past few decades, Iran’s contemporary art scene has gained increasing recognition on the international stage, with exhibitions, biennials, and awards highlighting the talents of its artists.

Major institutions like the IAF serve as vital hubs for nurturing creativity and fostering artistic exchange. Iranian artists’ works not only enriches Iran’s cultural landscape but also contributes to a global conversation about art’s role in society, making Iranian contemporary painting a vital and influential force in the contemporary art world.

