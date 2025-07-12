60 Labour MPs urge UK to recognize Palestinian State

Nearly 60 Labour MPs have called on the UK government to immediately recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, warning that "Israel’s" latest actions in Gaza amount to ethnic cleansing, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a public letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday, the MPs cited "Israel’s" announced plan to forcibly relocate all Palestinians in Gaza to a displacement camp in the ruins of Rafah. They described the move as "an operational plan for crimes against humanity," and unequivocally labeled it as part of the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

The signatories urged the UK to break from its cautious approach and take urgent action, not only to stop the forced transfer but also to recognize Palestinian statehood as a necessary step toward viable peace.

The intervention follows mounting international pressure, including recent calls by French President Emmanuel Macron for European nations to collectively recognize Palestine. The MPs warned that continued inaction sends the wrong signal and undermines Britain’s long-stated support for a two-state solution.