Three Iranian security forces martyred in southeast terrorist ambush

TEHRAN – Three members of Iran's security forces have died from injuries sustained during a fierce confrontation with terrorists near the Pakistan border on Friday.

The attack targeted a patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in Chabahar County, according to a statement issued by the provincial police media bureau.

The statement detailed that armed outlaws ambushed the patrol unit on Friday afternoon, unleashing gunfire that critically wounded three officers.

The fallen personnel, who succumbed to their injuries on Saturday morning, were identified as Hossein Jafarnia, Abbas Bairaqifard, and Hamidreza Mirshahi.

The martyrs included both draftees and official police servicemen. During the intense exchange of fire, security forces reportedly killed one terrorist and seriously wounded another.