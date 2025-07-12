Iran’s envoy to Russia: Tehran’s nuclear rights non-negotiable

TEHRAN – In an interview with Russian media, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali stated that recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have solidified the country’s resolve to maintain and develop its nuclear program.

“The attacks strengthened Iran’s determination to build a desirable future for the country, and as we go toward that goal, our intellectual and scientific elite will continue to adamantly defend its nuclear program as an indisputable and legitimate right,” Jalali told Tass.

The ambassador’s remarks follow a 12-day war on Iran ignited by the Israeli regime’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites beginning June 13, which assassinated top commanders and scientists. Over a thousand Iranians were martyred in the conflict, most of them civilians.

The U.S. later joined the offensive, deploying massive ordinance penetrators and Tomahawk missiles against civilian nuclear sites at Natanz, Esfahan, and Fordow.

Jalali emphasized that rebuilding “trust in the dialogue process” remains Tehran’s sole precondition for resuming nuclear talks with Washington.

He stressed that no negotiations can take place under active Israeli aggression and condemned the U.S. for bombing the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

“We have never walked away from the negotiating table,” the ambassador said, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomatic resolution.

He also questioned the sincerity of Washington’s approach, rhetorically asking why the U.S. would strike Iranian nuclear sites if it truly sought meaningful negotiations.