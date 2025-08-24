South Azadegan oil output increases by 8,000 bpd

TEHRAN – Iran’s South Azadegan oilfield has boosted production by 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) following the launch of two new wells, raising Petropars Group’s output at the field to nearly 59,000 bpd, state media reported.

Hamidreza Saqafi, chief executive of Petropars, said wells 207 and 200 of the Fahlyan reservoir were successfully brought online this week.

Oil from the new wells is transported via a flowline built by Petropars to the southern manifolds of the Azadegan field and then to West Karoun processing facilities.

Project manager Engineer Nari said the company plans to add another three wells next week with a combined capacity of 4,200 bpd, which would further increase production at South Azadegan.

EF/MA