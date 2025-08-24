Exports from Iran to Australia rise 30% despite overall trade decline

TEHRAN – Iran’s exports to Australia grew 30 percent in the first half of 2025 even as overall bilateral trade fell by 10 percent, according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Total trade between the two countries stood at 124 million Australian dollars ($83 million) from January to June 2025, down from 139 million Australian dollars in the same period last year.

Australian exports to Iran dropped 15 percent to 107 million Australian dollars, compared with 126 million a year earlier. Imports from Iran, however, rose to 17 million Australian dollars from 13 million, led mainly by dried fruits, which reached 5.0 million Australian dollars, an 11 percent increase.

Sheep meat remained the dominant product in trade between the two countries, accounting for 62 percent of total value. But Australia’s sheep meat exports to Iran fell 33 percent to 78 million Australian dollars, from 118 million a year earlier.

EF/MA