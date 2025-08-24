Iran stands at 10th place in global almond exports

TEHRAN – Iran ranked tenth among the world’s almond exporters in 2024 with sales of $34 million, down 19 percent from the previous year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Iran held ninth place in 2023 with $53 million worth of almond exports, FAO figures showed.

The report noted that global almond trade is concentrated in a handful of countries.

The United States, Australia, Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands accounted for about 91 percent of total export value.

Analysts say the dominance of large exporters and the limited number of import destinations make competition difficult for producers such as Iran.

EF/MA