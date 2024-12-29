Tehran, Moscow set to explore new avenues in upcoming strategic agreement: Lavrov

TEHRAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that a forthcoming strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia is poised to open new avenues for the expansion of bilateral partnerships in various areas, including defense and security.

In an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti on Saturday, Lavrov highlighted that the comprehensive agreement will bolster security and defense relations between the two nations while also having notable global ramifications.

"Naturally, such a comprehensive and all-encompassing document also has an international dimension," the Russian Foreign Minister stated.

He added that the agreement places special emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the interest of peace and security at both regional and global levels.

Lavrov pointed out that the agreement signifies a shared commitment by Tehran and Moscow to deepen collaboration in fields such as security, defense, and counter-terrorism, while also tackling various common challenges and threats.

Furthermore, Russia's top diplomat noted that the groundwork for this partnership, which has been ongoing to some extent, will be further solidified with the signing of this strategic treaty, expected during an upcoming high-level meeting.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to Russia next month to finalize this comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, as stated by Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia.

This upcoming agreement is set to build on the 2001 Treaty of the Foundation of Mutual Relations, which has been renewed and will remain in effect until 2026.

It also aims to strengthen collaboration in economics over the next two decades, as part of efforts to mitigate Western sanctions through trade and geopolitical alignment.